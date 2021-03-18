Kingston junior becomes 5th family member to compete at state basketball tournament

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Kingston Yellow Jackets are back in the state tournament for the first time since 1991.

One member of the Kingston squad is marking another chapter in a family’s rich history on the court. For junior guard Colby Raymer, making it to the state tournament in basketball has become a family tradition of sorts.

He’s the fifth member of the Raymer clan to do so in the Kingston blue and orange. He and his team are looking to do something no Raymer nor Yellow Jacket has done before: win the state championship.

Basketball means family for the Kingston Yellow Jackets.

“The separator for this group is they love each other. All they want to do is play together,” Kingston head coach Colt Narramore said.

The tight-knit group has gone on a Cinderella run this season.

“They don’t care how we do it, they just want to win. They started saying a couple of weeks ago, let’s keep the crew together and the only way to keep the crew together is to win.”

Family and Kingston basketball takes on a different meaning for Colby Raymer.

“The Raymers have been doing it for 40 or 50 years here.” Kingston Head Coach Colt Narramore

The junior scored 29 points in Kingston’s win over Sullivan East in sub-state, helping the Yellow Jackets earn a bid back to state for the first time since his dad played on the 1991 team.

“They announced it after the game. I didn’t really know about it. It didn’t register with me until they told me,” Colby said.

Colby became the fifth member of his family to play in the tournament by following in the steps of his grandpa, great uncles, and dad.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. Everybody got to but me so now get I little bragging rights too.”

“It’s very special,” Colby’s father Jamey said. “The night they won their sub-state game I sent him a text and said, ‘welcome to the club.’

“I was listening to it on the radio and I just said praise Jesus. It was special,” his grandfather Gene Raymer said.

The family’s lineage of success in navy blue and orange is fueled by their love for the sport.

“I always say our faith is first. Our family is second. Basketball is a close third. It’s close to our hearts,” Jamey Raymer said.

The family supporting Colby along the way as he looks to accomplish a feat that no Raymer has ever done before.

“The biggest thing is we want him to do something that we couldn’t and that’s bring that gold basketball back here. This town deserves it,” Jamey Raymer said.

A prospect that fuels emotions for Colby’s grandfather, who played Kingston in the state playoffs in the mid-60s.

“I just can’t wait. There were a lot of things that had to fall in line for this to happen. We’ve been really blessed.”

Colby’s grandfather stressed it wasn’t just the Raymer family that got the ’62, ’64, ’79 and other teams to state. Instead, it was the Kingston family, the community’s love of combined with talented teams. This Yellow Jackets team is no different.