Knox Pro Soccer fan forum marks latest step towards team’s creation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The group bringing professional soccer to Knoxville will hold its first fan forum later this week as they continue to ramp up preparations for the team’s launch.

Knox Pro Soccer will be holding a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Earlier this year, the group launched an online survey for fans to give input on a variety of topics such as team name, colors and inspiration for the club’s logo. Everyone who fills out their fan survey will receive an invite to the zoom meeting.

The new Knoxville team will be part of the USL’s League Two beginning in 2022, a league which allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The group aims to later join USL League One, a fully-professional league with paid contracts.

There are currently more than 80 teams in the USL League Two, including Tri-Cities FC in Johnson City. USL League One began in 2019 and currently features 12 teams including Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.