Knoxville Ice Bears to play in shortened 42-game season with 4 other teams, SPHL announced on Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears will be one of five teams featured in a 42-game regular season schedule as the Southern Professional Hockey League announced the 2020-2021 season.

The season will begin on December 26, and will feature the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Knoxville Ice Bears, Macon Mayhem and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Due to state and local restrictions related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that limit their ability to host spectators and the projected economic impacts to those teams, the Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will sit out the upcoming season and prepare to return for the 2021-2022 campaign. All players named to a protected list or signed to a training camp tryout will become free agents, however the five teams not playing will be able to retain the rights to their protected list players for the 2021-2022 season. SPHL

