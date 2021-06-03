Knoxville welcomes second ever Dick’s Sporting Goods concept store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The second-ever Dick’s House of Sport store will open at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on Friday, complete with a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall and batting cages.
After opening the first House of Sport in Victor, New York last month, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host a grand opening ceremony of the Knoxville House of Sport with Tennessee football stars Alvin Kamara and Josh Dobbs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Among the amenities at the groundbreaking concept store include:
- A 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track
- A 40 ft. rock climbing wall
- A batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTraxTM technology
- Golf hitting bays with TrackManTM simulators
- A putting green
- A House of CleatsTM that will seasonally rotate product
- An indoor turf soccer cage
- A health and wellness destination to help athletes with recovery and well-being
- A consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes
The House of Sport store will also welcome community activities such as field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing and birthday parties.
A release from Dick’s Sporting Goods said the future-focused ‘House of Sport’ stores will serve as a research and development lab to test new concepts and ideas as part of their nationwide strategy.