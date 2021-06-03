Knoxville welcomes second ever Dick’s Sporting Goods concept store

The concept store features a 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a 40 ft. rock climbing wall, batting cages, putting green, an indoor turf soccer cage & more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The second-ever Dick’s House of Sport store will open at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on Friday, complete with a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall and batting cages.

After opening the first House of Sport in Victor, New York last month, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host a grand opening ceremony of the Knoxville House of Sport with Tennessee football stars Alvin Kamara and Josh Dobbs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Among the amenities at the groundbreaking concept store include:

A 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track

A 40 ft. rock climbing wall

A batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTrax TM technology

technology Golf hitting bays with TrackMan TM simulators

simulators A putting green

A House of Cleats TM that will seasonally rotate product

that will seasonally rotate product An indoor turf soccer cage

A health and wellness destination to help athletes with recovery and well-being

A consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes

The House of Sport store will also welcome community activities such as field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing and birthday parties.

A release from Dick’s Sporting Goods said the future-focused ‘House of Sport’ stores will serve as a research and development lab to test new concepts and ideas as part of their nationwide strategy.