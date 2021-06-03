Knoxville welcomes second ever Dick’s Sporting Goods concept store

Local Sports

The concept store features a 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a 40 ft. rock climbing wall, batting cages, putting green, an indoor turf soccer cage & more

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The second-ever Dick’s House of Sport store will open at Knoxville’s West Town Mall on Friday, complete with a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall and batting cages.

After opening the first House of Sport in Victor, New York last month, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host a grand opening ceremony of the Knoxville House of Sport with Tennessee football stars Alvin Kamara and Josh Dobbs. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Among the amenities at the groundbreaking concept store include:

  • A 24,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track
  • A 40 ft. rock climbing wall
  • A batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTraxTM technology
  • Golf hitting bays with TrackManTM simulators
  • A putting green
  • A House of CleatsTM that will seasonally rotate product
  • An indoor turf soccer cage
  • A health and wellness destination to help athletes with recovery and well-being
  • A consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes

The House of Sport store will also welcome community activities such as field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing and birthday parties.

A release from Dick’s Sporting Goods said the future-focused ‘House of Sport’ stores will serve as a research and development lab to test new concepts and ideas as part of their nationwide strategy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter