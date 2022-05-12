KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee women’s soccer forward Taylor Huff has been selected for an under-20 Women’s Youth National Team camp after a breakout season that earned her SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Huff, 19, is one of 23 players selected to participate in the training camp as preparations ramp up for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in August. The milestone marks her first U.S. U-20 WYNT call-up and she is one of eight players to receive their first invite of the 2021-2022 cycle.

The Mansfield, Ohio native enjoyed a stellar freshman year on Rocky Top last season. She started 22 of 23 games, finished second on the team in goals with 10 and tallied five assists. Her standout play earned her the title of 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year and landed her at No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Top 100 freshman list.

Before coming to Tennessee she was named the 2020 United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year and a four-time United Soccer Coaches All-American in high school. She holds the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record for most assists with 93 to go along with 133 career goals.

The camp began Wednesday in Chula Vista, Calif. and will run through May 19. The team will participate in two closed-door scrimmages against Costa Rica, the host nation for this August’s U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The U-20 World Cup campaign for the U.S. will kick off on Aug. 11 against Ghana. The U.S. was drawn into Group D with reigning U-20 World Champions Japan, Netherlands and Ghana.