Mayor Kincannon proclaims June 15 as Austin-East Boys Soccer State Champions Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — June 15 has been proclaimed as Austin-East Boys Soccer State Champions Day by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Per a post on Twitter, the Austin-East Roadrunners Boys Soccer team says, “What a proclamation! What a moment! Such a heartfelt gesture from @CityKnoxvilleTN@MayorKincannon and the entire City Council. Thank yall for SEEING our young men. We feel so special! #MuchLove #AESoccerDay“

The Roadrunners won their first-ever state championship after defeating Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-4 Friday in Murfreesboro.

They ended their season on a high note after an academic year where the Austin-East community experienced several instances of gun violence.