KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new year brings a new crop of high school students making their dreams come true by committing to play collegiate athletics. Athletes across East Tennessee are putting pen to paper Tuesday on their National Letters of Intent before enrolling at their respective schools for the 2022-2023 season.

Farragut High School

  • Trace Corum (Football) – Arkansas State
  • Caroline Ekern (Soccer) – Chattanooga
  • Lexi Foley (Cross Country)- Chattanooga
  • Alexus Govert (Tennis) – Belmont Abbey
  • Grace Lathrop (Cross Country) – Carson-Newman
  • Aiden Smith – (Football) Saint Francis

Knoxville Catholic

  • Laney Barber (Softball) – Chattanooga
  • Eli Jones – (Football) Western Kentucky
  • Landon Lutterman (Baseball)- Volunteer State
  • RaaPhell Mayes (Football) – Virginia Wise
  • Javis Mynatt (Football) – Wofford
  • Hayden Todd (Football) – Western Kentucky
  • Josh Turbyville (Football) – Tennessee
  • Tommy Winton (Football) – ETSU

South Doyle

  • Shawn Gary (Football) – Iowa Western

Christian Academy of Knoxville

  • Malachi Harrison (Football) – Furman
  • Malachi McNeil-Harrison (Football) – Emory & Henry
  • Davis Frost (Lacrosse) – Alabama-Huntsville

Knoxville West

  • Shannon Blair (Football) – Tennessee
  • Isaac Bohleber (Football) – Carson Newman
  • Noah Giger (Football) – Emory & Henry
  • Parker White (Baseball) – Volunteer State
  • Jake Spirko (Soccer) – Milligan University
  • Ethan Laing (Soccer) – Tennessee Wesleyan

Maryville

  • Julius Toto (Football) – Maryville College
  • Mike Bethea (Football) – Virginia Wise
  • Keyshawn Harper (Football) – Virginia Wise
  • Zach Braden (Football) – Tennessee Tech

Gatlinburg-Pittman

  • Reese Cole (Football) – Virginia Wise

Halls

  • Caden Stephens (Baseball) – Lindsey Wilson
  • Zach Plunk (Football) – Virginia Wise
  • Jake Marcantel (Football) – Virginia Wise

Alcoa

  • Major Newman (Football) – Army West Point

Gibbs

  • Sylas Williams (Football) – Mount St. Joseph
  • Tyson Merritt (Football) – Mount St. Joseph
  • Tarice McKinney (Football) – Midway

Oak Ridge

  • Kendall Jackson (Football) – Chattanooga

Karns

  • Josh Bland (Football) – Virginia Wise

Seymour

  • Brooks Crowder (Football) – Carson Newman
  • Stan Pennington (Football) – Maryville College

