KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new year brings a new crop of high school students making their dreams come true by committing to play collegiate athletics. Athletes across East Tennessee are putting pen to paper Tuesday on their National Letters of Intent before enrolling at their respective schools for the 2022-2023 season.
Farragut High School
- Trace Corum (Football) – Arkansas State
- Caroline Ekern (Soccer) – Chattanooga
- Lexi Foley (Cross Country)- Chattanooga
- Alexus Govert (Tennis) – Belmont Abbey
- Grace Lathrop (Cross Country) – Carson-Newman
- Aiden Smith – (Football) Saint Francis
Knoxville Catholic
- Laney Barber (Softball) – Chattanooga
- Eli Jones – (Football) Western Kentucky
- Landon Lutterman (Baseball)- Volunteer State
- RaaPhell Mayes (Football) – Virginia Wise
- Javis Mynatt (Football) – Wofford
- Hayden Todd (Football) – Western Kentucky
- Josh Turbyville (Football) – Tennessee
- Tommy Winton (Football) – ETSU
South Doyle
- Shawn Gary (Football) – Iowa Western
Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Malachi Harrison (Football) – Furman
- Malachi McNeil-Harrison (Football) – Emory & Henry
- Davis Frost (Lacrosse) – Alabama-Huntsville
Knoxville West
- Shannon Blair (Football) – Tennessee
- Isaac Bohleber (Football) – Carson Newman
- Noah Giger (Football) – Emory & Henry
- Parker White (Baseball) – Volunteer State
- Jake Spirko (Soccer) – Milligan University
- Ethan Laing (Soccer) – Tennessee Wesleyan
Maryville
- Julius Toto (Football) – Maryville College
- Mike Bethea (Football) – Virginia Wise
- Keyshawn Harper (Football) – Virginia Wise
- Zach Braden (Football) – Tennessee Tech
Gatlinburg-Pittman
- Reese Cole (Football) – Virginia Wise
Halls
- Caden Stephens (Baseball) – Lindsey Wilson
- Zach Plunk (Football) – Virginia Wise
- Jake Marcantel (Football) – Virginia Wise
Alcoa
- Major Newman (Football) – Army West Point
Gibbs
- Sylas Williams (Football) – Mount St. Joseph
- Tyson Merritt (Football) – Mount St. Joseph
- Tarice McKinney (Football) – Midway
Oak Ridge
- Kendall Jackson (Football) – Chattanooga
Karns
- Josh Bland (Football) – Virginia Wise
Seymour
- Brooks Crowder (Football) – Carson Newman
- Stan Pennington (Football) – Maryville College
The WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team is on location across the region to bring the sights and sounds of this special day for so many athletes.