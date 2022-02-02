KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new year brings a new crop of high school students making their dreams come true by committing to play collegiate athletics. Athletes across East Tennessee are putting pen to paper Tuesday on their National Letters of Intent before enrolling at their respective schools for the 2022-2023 season.

Farragut High School

Trace Corum (Football) – Arkansas State

Caroline Ekern (Soccer) – Chattanooga

Lexi Foley (Cross Country)- Chattanooga

Alexus Govert (Tennis) – Belmont Abbey

Grace Lathrop (Cross Country) – Carson-Newman

Aiden Smith – (Football) Saint Francis

Knoxville Catholic

Laney Barber (Softball) – Chattanooga

Eli Jones – (Football) Western Kentucky

Landon Lutterman (Baseball)- Volunteer State

RaaPhell Mayes (Football) – Virginia Wise

Javis Mynatt (Football) – Wofford

Hayden Todd (Football) – Western Kentucky

Josh Turbyville (Football) – Tennessee

Tommy Winton (Football) – ETSU

South Doyle

Shawn Gary (Football) – Iowa Western

Christian Academy of Knoxville

Malachi Harrison (Football) – Furman

Malachi McNeil-Harrison (Football) – Emory & Henry

Davis Frost (Lacrosse) – Alabama-Huntsville

Knoxville West

Shannon Blair (Football) – Tennessee

Isaac Bohleber (Football) – Carson Newman

Noah Giger (Football) – Emory & Henry

Parker White (Baseball) – Volunteer State

Jake Spirko (Soccer) – Milligan University

Ethan Laing (Soccer) – Tennessee Wesleyan

Maryville

Julius Toto (Football) – Maryville College

Mike Bethea (Football) – Virginia Wise

Keyshawn Harper (Football) – Virginia Wise

Zach Braden (Football) – Tennessee Tech

Gatlinburg-Pittman

Reese Cole (Football) – Virginia Wise

Halls

Caden Stephens (Baseball) – Lindsey Wilson

Zach Plunk (Football) – Virginia Wise

Jake Marcantel (Football) – Virginia Wise

Alcoa

Major Newman (Football) – Army West Point

Gibbs

Sylas Williams (Football) – Mount St. Joseph

Tyson Merritt (Football) – Mount St. Joseph

Tarice McKinney (Football) – Midway

Oak Ridge

Kendall Jackson (Football) – Chattanooga

Karns

Josh Bland (Football) – Virginia Wise

Seymour

Brooks Crowder (Football) – Carson Newman

Stan Pennington (Football) – Maryville College

The WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team is on location across the region to bring the sights and sounds of this special day for so many athletes.