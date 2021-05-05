Ninth inning homerun dooms Smokies on Opening Day

Sevierville, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies took a no hitter into the 9th inning but a three run homer ruined opening day in a 3-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

Both teams were hitless into the 5th inning when Christopher Morel hit a triple into the gap. Morel scored on an Andy Weber single to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead.

The lead was held into the 9th inning, after walking a pair of batters Manuel Rodriguez gave up a three run homer to Rene Pinto to give the Biscuits a 3-1 lead.