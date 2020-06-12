On par during the pandemic: Knoxville native pursuing LPGA goals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Allie Knight has been playing golf for the majority of her life, picking up her first club at the age of six and has not put it down since.

Knight is used to playing competitively starting at the young age of eight. After competing at Bearden High School, Knight went on to play at the collegiate level at Middle Tennessee State University. During her senior year, the Lady Raiders won their first-ever conference championship, clinching a spot in the NCAA regionals for the first time too.

After graduating in 2015, she qualified for the Symetra Tour and has been en route to achieving her goal to the LPGA, competing professionally since.

However, this year has been different. As COVID-19 was a difficult hazard to play around.

With the Symetra tournaments on paused until the end of July, Knight has been using this unusual down time to practice and fine tune her game, while teaching lessons to golf beginners.

Knight has also been competing locally, where she found a bright spot during this tough time.

On June 8, Knight played some of her best golf yet. While competing in the Dandridge Pro-Am, Knight shot 14 under par, giving her an incredible score of 58 — a record for the blue and white tees at the Dandridge Golf and Country Club. “15-footers,” Knight recalls that exciting day, “Just kept making 15-footers all day long.”

Knight ended the day with three Eagles, eight birdies and no Bogies.

“It was a lot of fun. I was just in the zone, flowing,” said Knight.

How well she shot did not hit her until after the tournament, as friends poured water on her to celebrate while being greeted with congratulations and high praise.

With a total of 23 puts, shooting her lowest and best round yet, Knight now has a confident boost to propel her in the right direction.

With LPGA aspirations the pro golfer plans to compete in the Symetra events when they resume. For now, she is fueling her passion for the game by helping others develop theirs.

Knight is using her business administration degree to grow her business of teaching golf lessons. For those interested in trying their hand at golf or shares the same LPGA dreams, Knight has these words of encouragement:

“Just Keep on going….it’s a process, it’s all a process. You’re not going to be able to do anything overnight. It’s a long process that you can enjoy and play your entire life. That’s what’s so great about golf you can play it forever.” Allie Knight, professional golfer

If you are interested in learning under Knight click here.

