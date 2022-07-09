KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox Sporting Club routed Southern Soccer Academy Kings 7-1 on Saturday night to clinch the USL2 South Central Division crown.

In the club’s inaugural season, it has already achieved a division title and has won seven straight games.

One Knox had six different scorers in Saturday’s contest. Daniel Fernandez was the only scorer to find the net twice.

One Knox currently holds an 11-1-1 record, which is good for 34 points. The squad is currently on a 12 game unbeaten streak.

UP NEXT: One Knox concludes the regular season on Tuesday against East Atlanta FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Maryville College.