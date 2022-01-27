KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club’s inaugural season schedule will see the city’s new soccer team take on teams in Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. The team released its full schedule Thursday.

The 14-game USL League Two season kicks off May 13 and will conclude on July 12. One Knoxville will compete in the Deep South Division of USL2’s Southern Conference. The top two teams from the Deep South Division will advance to the playoffs where they’ll face off with other Southern Conference leaders for a spot in the national semifinals.

In an effort to reduce travel, One Knoxville will face off twice against Asheville City SC, Dalton Red Wolves, East Atlanta FC, Tennessee SC and SC Tri-Cities Otters. The remaining four games will consist of single matches against Peachtree City, Southern Soccer Academy Kings, SC United Bantams and Tormenta FC 2.

The club announced Wednesday that their May 13 season-opener at home against Asheville City SC will be the first of a two-game set called “The Smoky Mountain Series.” They will travel to North Carolina for the return leg on June 21 with the overall winner of the series to be awarded a unique trophy.

The venue for home matches in Knoxville has yet to be announced.

One Knoxville SC 2021 schedule

May 14 (H) – Asheville City SC

May 17 (H) – Tri-Cities Otters

May 21 (A) – Tennessee SC

May 28 (H) – Dalton Red Wolves SC

May 30 (A) Tormenta FC 2

June 4 (A) Dalton Red Wolves SC

June 7 (A) Tri-Cities Otters

June 11 (A) – SC United Bantams

June 18 (H) – Peachtree City

June 21 (A) – Asheville City SC

June 25 (H) Tennessee SC

July 2 (A) East Atlanta SC

July 9 (H) – Southern Soccer Academy Kings

July 12 (H) – East Atlanta FC

(H)- home game; (A)- away game

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Beginning in 2024, One Knoxville will play home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City neighborhood.