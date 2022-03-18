KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club will play their home matches at three different venues in 2022. The first game in club history will officially take place May 14 at Austin-East High School against Asheville City SC.

The season opener will also be the first of a two-game set called “The Smoky Mountain Series.” They will travel to North Carolina for the return leg June 21. The winner of the series will be awarded a unique trophy.

The USL League Two upstarts will travel to West Knoxville for two home games at Knoxville Catholic High School. They’ll square off May 17 against Tri-Cities FC and May 28 against Dalton Red Wolves SC at the home of the Fighting Irish.

The final four home games, which will take place between mid-June and mid-July, will be held at Maryville College.

The 14-game USL League Two season kicks off May 13 and will conclude July 12. One Knoxville will compete in the Deep South Division of USL2’s Southern Conference. The top two teams from the Deep South Division will advance to the playoffs where they’ll face off with other Southern Conference leaders for a spot in the national semifinals. See the full schedule here.

Tickets for the 2022 season go on sale Friday at oneknoxsc.com. The team is set to unveil its uniforms March 31 during a free event at 416 West Jackson Ave.

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

The team is expected to play future home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City after signing a memorandum of understanding with Boyd Sports, the ownership group of the Tennessee Smokies led by University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd.