KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a historic Tennessee women’s soccer season, pro soccer team One Knoxville SC has announced they will partner with a dozen players in a “first-of-its-kind” apparel deal.

The club announced Wednesday that 12 members of the defending SEC champion Tennessee women’s soccer team will help design a collection of team apparel for women as part of a name, image and likeness deal. The news comes after One Knox announced that graduating defender Wrenne French would join the team’s front office as a brand specialist.

Other Tennessee players in the deal include Claudia Dipasupil, Claire Rain, Lawson Renie, Jenna Stayart and Brooke Wilson.

One Knoxville is continuing to gear up for its inaugural 2022 USL League Two season on the heels of announcing head coach Mark McKeever on Jan. 13. Newly-released divisional alignments will see the team take on Tri-Cities FC, Asheville City SC and other regional rivals.

The team is also set to unveil its inaugural season schedule, first official player, and more in the coming weeks.

The 2020-21 Tennessee soccer season was arguably one of the greatest in program history. The Vols’ 20-3-1 record was the winningest season in school history as they became the just the third SEC team to reach the 20-win mark in the last 20 years.

Tennessee also captured its first SEC Tournament championship since 2008. The season also saw defensive records set for the longest shutout streak in program history and total shutouts with 13.

Starting in May, One Knoxville will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility.

The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Beginning in 2024, One Knoxville will play home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City neighborhood. Their home venue for the 2022 season has yet to be announced.