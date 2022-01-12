KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s new professional soccer team, will announce its first-ever head coach on Thursday ahead of a public event inviting fans to meet the new leader.

Fans are invited to meet the new coach and hear about plans for the upcoming 2022 season Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at Alliance Brewing Co. You can register for the free event here.

The meet-and-greet will be the first event of a busy month for One Knoxville SC. The team is set to unveil its inaugural season schedule, first official player, league alignment details and more in the coming weeks.

An open tryout for prospective players will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29. Players can sign reserve their place for the tryout here.

Starting in May, One Knoxville will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility.

The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Beginning in 2024, One Knoxville will play home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City neighborhood. Their home venue for the 2022 season has yet to be announced.