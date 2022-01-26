KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville SC will already be competing for trophies when they kick the first game of their inaugural USL League Two season in May.

One Knoxville announced Thursday that their Saturday, May 13 season-opener at home against Asheville City SC will be the first of a two-game set called ‘The Smoky Mountain Series.’ They will travel to North Carolina later in the season with the overall winner of the two games be awarded a trophy unique to the series.

One week later, Knoxville will travel to Middle Tennessee to take on fellow USL2 expansion side Tennessee Soccer Club. The full 14-game regular season schedule will be released Thursday, Jan. 27, according to One Knoxville SC Club Chronicler Brian Canever.

The venue for home matches in Knoxville has yet to be announced.

One Knoxville will compete in USL League Two, a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The season runs from mid-May through mid-July.

The team will compete in the Deep South Division of USL2’s Southern Conference against 9 other teams including Tennessee Soccer Club, Tri-Cities Otters and East Atlanta FC. The top two teams from the Deep South Division will advance to the playoffs where they’ll face off with other Southern Conference leaders for a spot in national semifinals.

Reigning USL League Two Coach of the Year Mark McKeever was revealed as One Knoxville’s first-ever head coach on Jan. 13 and the club will hold an open tryout on Jan. 29.

The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Beginning in 2024, One Knoxville will play home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City neighborhood.