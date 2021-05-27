Pigeon Forge advances to state title game with win over Nolensville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Tigers used a gutsy performance from Riley Franklin on the mound to outlast Nolensville 3-2 in a win or go home game Thursday night.

Franklin gave up two runs on five hits while striking out 11.

“He’s been great all year for us, he’s pitched against some of the best teams in Tennessee several that are down here now. He’s been lights out all year for us” said Pigeon Forge head coach David Guinn. “He took the ball today when we were backed in a corner after we got beat pretty soundly in the game before and just took the ball and was dominant.”

Pigeon Forge will play a familiar opponent in Friday’s state championship game in district foe Gibbs.

Gibbs won two of the three matchups between the two teams this season.