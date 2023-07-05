KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Smokies’ outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder B.J. Murray will both head to Seattle this weekend for the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

While prospect projections are no guarantee, the Futures Game does have a solid reputation, producing a consistent line of athletes who have ended up at the center of MLB success.

“I think any recognition for the work you’ve put in is good news, so I’m just excited to get out there and be around those guys and just get to experience and pick brains you know,” said Murray.

In an American League vs. National League format, Murray and Crow-Armstrong will suit up for the latter, keeping them as teammates for the weekend.

“Brings me a lot of comfort you know having one of my good friends and he’s my roommate to so yeah it’s gonna be a little more comfortable for me. Pete’s one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with so just getting to be around him and watch him go about his business is special,” said Murray.

This year’s Futures Game features nearly a third of the MLB’s top 100 prospects, Crow-Armstrong among those, sitting ninth in the current rankings.

Murray and Crow-Armstrong will hit the field alongside the Minor Leagues’ best this Saturday at 7 p.m. E.T.