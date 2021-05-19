Smokies snap five game skid with win over Biloxi Shuckers

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn – The Tennessee Smokies (5-7) snapped their five game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (5-8) at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night.

RHP Scott Effross picked up the win going two and two thirds innings giving up one hit while striking out six.

Chicago Cubs top prospect Miguel Amaya finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI’s.

The Smokies and Shuckers continue their six game series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

Wednesday at Smokies Stadium is All You Can Eat Wednesday presented by M3 Technology. Tickets are available for the remainder of the series and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the Tennessee Smokies box office.