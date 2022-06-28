KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Four Tennessee Smokies pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the first-place Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Anderson Espinoza started the game with five shutout innings while striking out 7 batters. He allowed just two Trash Pandas to reach base, one on an error and another on a walk.

Samuel Reyes took over in the 6th inning, striking out three in two innings of work. Bryan King worked the 8th and Nicholas Padilla slammed the door in the 9th to preserve the no-hitter.

Jake Slaughter got the scoring started for the Smokies with a line-drive home run over the left-field wall in the first inning. The Smokies scored another run in the 2nd, after an Alexander Canario double down the left-field line, Bryce Ball singled through the middle to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

The Smokies (38-32) get back on the field on Wednesday night for game two of a six-game series with Rocket City (41-29)