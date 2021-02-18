Tennessee Smokies unveil 2021 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies will begin the 2021 season May 4 at home against the Montgomery Biscuits after Minor League Baseball took the 2020 season off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new-look 120-game schedule will be uniform across Double A and Single A leagues after Minor League Baseball underwent contraction.

Baseball made changes to its minor leagues making for easier travel and increased off days. Changes to the Southern League include two teams, the Jacksonville (Florida) Jumbo Shrimp and Jackson (Tennessee) Generals, leaving the league; no games on Mondays throughout the season; and six-game series among the eight teams.

The Jumbo Shrimp will be the new Triple A affiliate of the Miami Marlins and compete in the International League. The Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds will also move out of the Pacific Coast League and into the International League.

The Generals were not extended an invitation to become a Professional Development League license holder by a Major League team in the new 120-team Minor League format. It is unclear if the team will return in the future. It could join an independent league.

“The 2021 Minor League Baseball season will preserve the unique local traditions and the affordable fun and excitement that fans have loved for generations, while introducing more ways for fans to engage with their favorite team. As we strengthen player development, teams will continue to do what they always have: making games fun. We can’t wait for Minor League Baseball’s Opening Days in ballparks across the country,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. “Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days.”

The Rocket City Trash Pandas, from Madison, Ala., will finally make their debut in the Southern League after their scheduled 2020 launch was scrubbed.

The Smokies will travel May 11 to Rocket City for the team’s inaugural home opener. The Smokies will also take on the Trash Pandas on the Fourth of July in Kodak.