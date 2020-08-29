Tennessee statewide Friday night high school football scores

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee high school football scores from across the state.
Friday night scoreboard
Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0
Brainerd 30, Howard 13
Brentwood Academy 34, Brentwood 14
CAK 45, Clinton 15
Claiborne County 41, Union County 6
Cleveland 38, Knoxville Hardin Valley 12
Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8
Copper Basin 14, GA Force, Ga. 12
Cosby 26, North Greene 12
Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34
Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7
Gibbs 49, Seymour 25
Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7
Hardin County 42, Adamsville 0
Huntland 48, Jo Byrns 27
Knoxville Carter 24, Campbell County 13
Knoxville Central 21, Knoxville Fulton 9
Lookout Valley 25, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 21
Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10
Magnolia Heights, Miss. 41, Fayette Academy 12
McCallie 55, Knoxville Webb 0
McMinn County 55, Sequoyah 0
Meigs County 38, Greenback 0
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
Peabody 37, McNairy Central 6
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7
Rhea County 49, Jefferson County 24
Richland 26, Collinwood 10
Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14
Scotts Hill 20, Bolivar Central 14
Sevier County 21, Heritage 14
Shelbyville 29, Columbia Academy 7
South Greene 49, Lakeway Christian 12
Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6
Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0
Sweetwater 34, Rockwood 13
Tellico Plains 13, McMinn Central 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 55, Nashville Christian 14
Tyner Academy 42, Chattanooga Central 18
William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6
Thursday night scoreboard
Bledsoe County 21, East Ridge 14
Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34
Briarcrest 35, Houston 27
CBHS 37, FACS 0
Columbia 10, Dickson County 0
Cookeville 33, Livingston Academy 18
Covington 20, Haywood County 13
Creek Wood 35, Camden Central 0
DCA 50, Bell Buckle 6
Dyer County 42, Obion County 12
Dyersburg 35, Brighton 0
ECS 23, Arlington 15
East Hamilton 31, Soddy Daisy 0
Fayetteville 41, Zion Christian Academy 16
Gallatin 41, Station Camp 6
Goodpasture 16, Nashville Christian 12
Grace Christian – Franklin 26, Clarksville Academy 21
Grace Christian 15, South Doyle 0
Greenfield 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Halls 33, Humboldt 0
Harriman 36, Wartburg Central 22
Hendersonville 19, Giles County 7
Jackson Christian 70, Chester County 34
Jackson County 44, Sale Creek 26
Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8
King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13
LaVergne 27, Green Hill 7
Lawrence County 42, Loretto 32
Lewis County 42, Cheatham County 0
Lexington 38, Riverside 7
Macon County 13, Westmoreland 7
Marion County 35, Sequatchie County 26
Marshall County 24, Lincoln County 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 21, Friendship Christian 0
Moore County 41, Community 8
Munford 14, Millington 3
Nolensville 24, Watertown 20
North Jackson, Ala. 52, Whitwell 6
Pope John Paul II 28, Lipscomb Academy 21
Portland 20, Forrest 14
Powell 31, Anderson County 29
Riverdale 30, Franklin 25
Rockvale 20, Franklin County 17
Silverdale Baptist Academy 40, Polk County 14
South Gibson 37, Trinity Christian Academy 0
South Pittsburg 49, Grundy County 0
Stone Memorial 32, Clay County 0
Summertown 26, Wayne County 6
Trousdale County 34, White House 14
Tullahoma 42, Coffee County 13
University-Jackson 35, Union City 3
Upperman 27, DeKalb County 21
Warren County 48, Cannon County 0
Westview 44, Gibson County 14
White House-Heritage 16, East Robertson 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Independence vs. CPA, ccd.
Rossview vs. LaVergne, ppd.
Wilson Central vs. BGA, ppd.
