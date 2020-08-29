Tennessee statewide Friday night high school football scores

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee high school football scores from across the state.

Friday night scoreboard

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

Brainerd 30, Howard 13

Brentwood Academy 34, Brentwood 14

CAK 45, Clinton 15

Claiborne County 41, Union County 6

Cleveland 38, Knoxville Hardin Valley 12

Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8

Copper Basin 14, GA Force, Ga. 12

Cosby 26, North Greene 12

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34

Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7

Gibbs 49, Seymour 25

Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7

Hardin County 42, Adamsville 0

Huntland 48, Jo Byrns 27

Knoxville Carter 24, Campbell County 13

Knoxville Central 21, Knoxville Fulton 9

Lookout Valley 25, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 21

Loudon 44, Lenoir City 10

Magnolia Heights, Miss. 41, Fayette Academy 12

McCallie 55, Knoxville Webb 0

McMinn County 55, Sequoyah 0

Meigs County 38, Greenback 0

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Peabody 37, McNairy Central 6

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7

Rhea County 49, Jefferson County 24

Richland 26, Collinwood 10

Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14

Scotts Hill 20, Bolivar Central 14

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

Shelbyville 29, Columbia Academy 7

South Greene 49, Lakeway Christian 12

Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6

Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0

Sweetwater 34, Rockwood 13

Tellico Plains 13, McMinn Central 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 55, Nashville Christian 14

Tyner Academy 42, Chattanooga Central 18

William Blount 40, Oliver Springs 6

Thursday night scoreboard

Bledsoe County 21, East Ridge 14

Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34

Briarcrest 35, Houston 27

CBHS 37, FACS 0

Columbia 10, Dickson County 0

Cookeville 33, Livingston Academy 18

Covington 20, Haywood County 13

Creek Wood 35, Camden Central 0

DCA 50, Bell Buckle 6

Dyer County 42, Obion County 12

Dyersburg 35, Brighton 0

ECS 23, Arlington 15

East Hamilton 31, Soddy Daisy 0

Fayetteville 41, Zion Christian Academy 16

Gallatin 41, Station Camp 6

Goodpasture 16, Nashville Christian 12

Grace Christian – Franklin 26, Clarksville Academy 21

Grace Christian 15, South Doyle 0

Greenfield 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Halls 33, Humboldt 0

Harriman 36, Wartburg Central 22

Hendersonville 19, Giles County 7

Jackson Christian 70, Chester County 34

Jackson County 44, Sale Creek 26

Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8

King’s Academy 39, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

LaVergne 27, Green Hill 7

Lawrence County 42, Loretto 32

Lewis County 42, Cheatham County 0

Lexington 38, Riverside 7

Macon County 13, Westmoreland 7

Marion County 35, Sequatchie County 26

Marshall County 24, Lincoln County 6

Middle Tennessee Christian 21, Friendship Christian 0

Moore County 41, Community 8

Munford 14, Millington 3

Nolensville 24, Watertown 20

North Jackson, Ala. 52, Whitwell 6

Pope John Paul II 28, Lipscomb Academy 21

Portland 20, Forrest 14

Powell 31, Anderson County 29

Riverdale 30, Franklin 25

Rockvale 20, Franklin County 17

Silverdale Baptist Academy 40, Polk County 14

South Gibson 37, Trinity Christian Academy 0

South Pittsburg 49, Grundy County 0

Stone Memorial 32, Clay County 0

Summertown 26, Wayne County 6

Trousdale County 34, White House 14

Tullahoma 42, Coffee County 13

University-Jackson 35, Union City 3

Upperman 27, DeKalb County 21

Warren County 48, Cannon County 0

Westview 44, Gibson County 14

White House-Heritage 16, East Robertson 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Independence vs. CPA, ccd.

Rossview vs. LaVergne, ppd.

Wilson Central vs. BGA, ppd.

