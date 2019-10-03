Top TN talent to face off on ESPN in Knoxville Catholic vs. Brentwood Academy game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some of Tennessee’s most promising football prospects will meet when Knoxville Catholic hosts Brentwood Academy at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Fighting Irish (3-2, 0-2 in Division II-AAA East & Middle Region) boasts four of the state’s top 50 recruits in the Class of 2020, including three of the top 10, according to 247Sports.

Defensive end Tyler Baron (No. 4) has offers from Tennessee as well as 10 other SEC schools, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Oregon. Offensive lineman Bryn Tucker (No. 7) is a Clemson commit and is ranked the No. 8 guard in the country.

Offensive lineman Cooper Mays (No. 9) is a Tennessee commit. Mays is the younger brother of Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays and son of former Vols offensive lineman Kevin Mays. Wide receiver

Chancellor Bright (No. 47) has verbally committed to Marshall.

Brentwood Academy (5-1, 1-1) boasts the No. 18 recruit in the state’s Class of 2020 and three of the top 20 in the 2021 class. Devyn Curtis is the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country and has offers from SEC schools Mississippi State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, as well as Virginia and Nebraska.

The 2021 Eagles prospects include offensive linemen Eli Sutton (No. 2) and Noah Josey (No. 11) and defensive end James Stewart (No. 23).