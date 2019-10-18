Vol superfans from birth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We know the fans are the backbone of the Orange and White Nation, and for many it starts at birth.

We found a group of fans who aren’t waiting to cheer for the Vols.

All season we’ve met longtime Vols fans, the grown ups if you will, but we can’t overlook the important, inspiring, and adorable members of the Orange and White Nation. Many whose first words were the lyrics to Rocky Top.

Yes, we’re talking about the next generation of Vols superfans.

It’s a proven fact Rocky Top just sounds better when it’s sung by a kid.

We all know the rules, you have to sing loud and proud… just like Charlotte Dula.

Charlotte just turned three-years-old and there were only two colors she would allow on the birthday cupcakes and the bow in her hair.

Her love for the Vols, started even before she nailed down all the lyrics.

Fans like Charlotte make Rocky Top special.

The big brothers and sisters who teach their little siblings about the Vols, the number one fans who want to watch every game at Neyland, and the future UT grads who might even end up cheering from the sidelines.

These are the ones that will someday checkerboard Neyland, big orange bows and all.

No matter what happens on the field, these kiddos in Orange and White should give us all hope that Rocky Top is in good hands.