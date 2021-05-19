Walters State is headed to the 2021 JUCO World Series

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols aren’t the only baseball team seeing success at the collegiate level in East Tennessee this spring.

Perennial power Walters State Community College has secured a bid to the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association DI World Series after winning the Appalachian District title game, 10-1, against Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia.

The Senators have 60 wins with only five losses on the season.

As of May 17, Walters State was the No. 2 team in the country right behind Wabash Valley College.

Walters State now has their eyes set on winning the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

