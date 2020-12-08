WATCH: Alcoa’s Carroll named Mr. Football for Division I-Class 3A

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Alcoa entered Tucker Stadium on Friday afternoon riding a 29-game post-season win streak, standing in the way of a 30th was fellow one-loss team Milan. That streak, and seemingly the tornadoes, is all but unstoppable as Alcoa earned its 6th straight state title in a 35-0 final over the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Caden Buckles was the game MVP going 19-of-24 for 288 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 62 rushing yards. Buckles accounted for 75 percent of Alcoa's total offense.

The scoring came early and often for the Tornadoes as Alcoa found the endzone on each of its first three offensive possessions. Ahmaud Sankey had the early scoring honors finding the paydirt on a two-yard and one-yard touchdown carry to put Alcoa up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. Caden Buckles hit Taharin Sudderth in stride on the opening play of the second quarter for a 41-yard touchdown giving Alcoa a twenty point advantage.

The tornadoes didn't score again until late in the third quarter giving Alcoa's defense a chance to shine. Milan was held without a first down through almost the entire first twenty-two minutes of play, only crossing mid-field once after an offensive turnover.

Buckles second passing touchdown of the night came midway through the third quarter as the signal-caller found Brayden Anderson for a 19-yard touchdown putting Alcoa up 27-0.

Alcoa's final scoring efforts came in the fourth when Camden Burden shook off two Bulldogs on a 33-yard run before stiff-arming a Milan defender while he crossed the plane. Braden Carnes converted on the two-point attempt getting the Tornadoes to 35 points on the day.