WATCH: Alcoa’s Carroll named Mr. Football for Division I-Class 3A

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local high school football players are learning who earned the title of 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football in each division today at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
- Alcoa’s Grey Carroll is Mr. Football for Division I-Class 3A
More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the luncheon; however, there will be fewer guests than in year’s past due to COVID-19 concerns according to a release from the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
The winner will be presented a trophy, and the other two finalists will receive a plaque. The semi-finalists will receive a certificate.