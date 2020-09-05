WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 3 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 3 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, and yet another week of high-quality football.

Bearden vs. Dobyns Bennett

Jefferson County vs. Morristown West

Cleveland vs. Maryville

South-Doyle vs. Gibbs

Fulton vs. Powell

Campbell County vs. Oak Ridge

West vs. Karns

Hall vs. Clinton

Hardin Valley vs. Science Hill

Central vs. Sevier County (Game of the Week)

Scott vs. Alcoa

Loudon vs. Brainerd

Seymour vs. Carter

Austin-East vs. Kingston

Grace Christian vs. Lakeway Christian

