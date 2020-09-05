WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 3 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 3 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Bearden vs. Dobyns Bennett
Jefferson County vs. Morristown West
Cleveland vs. Maryville
South-Doyle vs. Gibbs
Fulton vs. Powell
Campbell County vs. Oak Ridge
West vs. Karns
Hall vs. Clinton
Hardin Valley vs. Science Hill
Central vs. Sevier County (Game of the Week)
Scott vs. Alcoa
Loudon vs. Brainerd
Seymour vs. Carter
Austin-East vs. Kingston
Grace Christian vs. Lakeway Christian
