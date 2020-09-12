WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 4 game highlights

The West Rebels are 2-0 and outscoring it's opponents 74-7 on the season but you wouldn't know that when you talk to head coach Lamar Brown.

"We've got to get more consistent. Both games we started out really good, got into a little bit of a funk in the 2nd quarter and so we've really focused on that and focused on us" said Brown. "Us being us and us playing no matter what the score is."