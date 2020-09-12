WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 4 game highlights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 4 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, overtime victories, and yet another week of high-quality football.
Maryville vs. Alcoa
Hardin Valley vs. Central
Karns vs. Powell
West vs. Jefferson County
Morristown East vs. Gibbs
York Institute vs. Grace Christian
Bearden vs. Bradley Central
Cherokee vs. Morristown West
Austin East vs. Fulton
Anderson County vs. South-Doyle
MJCA vs. The King’s Academy
Campbell County vs. Seymour
Rockwood vs. Kingston
Monterey vs. Harriman
