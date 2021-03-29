Win tickets to every sporting event in Knoxville with ‘Golden Ticket’ raffle

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a player prepares to hike the ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Don Yee, one of sports’ most influential agents, Tom Brady is one of his clients, has teamed with former ESPN and NFL Network executive Jamie Hemann to develop HUB Football. The concept is simple, though the implementation could be very complex: It will provide opportunities for college players and street free agents to be seen in action by NFL teams. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City tourism officials are offering a lucky raffle winner the chance at tickets to nearly every major sporting event in the city.

The Visit Knoxville Sports Commission has announced a “Golden Ticket” raffle that will offer the winner two tickets to the city’s most popular sporting events both at the University of Tennessee and local professional competitions.

Up to 499 tickets, each costing $100, will be sold for the raffle.

The Golden Ticket provides:

2 season tickets for University of Tennessee football (2021)

2 season tickets for University of Tennessee men’s basketball (2021-22)

2 season tickets for University of Tennessee women’s basketball (2021-22)

2 season tickets for Knoxville Ice Bears hockey (2021-22)

2 season tickets for Knoxville Smokies baseball (spring 2022)

2 VIP tickets for USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series (spring 2022)

2 VIP tickets for Visit Knoxville Open (May 2022)

2 VIP tickets for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony (June 2022)

2 VIP tickets for USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (June 2022)

“We are incredibly excited to offer this up to sports fan as we highlight the amazing sports scene here in Knoxville, especially following a year without live sports” said Chad Culver, senior director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. “The opportunity we have in Knoxville/Knox County to recruit youth and professional championship-caliber sporting events to our community is huge. This raffle will help support that goal as we work with our partners for years to come.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at visitknoxville.com/golden-ticket. The winner will be announced June 20 at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.