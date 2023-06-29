KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 12 years, five state tournament appearances and two state titles, Gatlinburg-Pittman boys’ soccer head coach Zach Schrandt was set to step away from the helm following the end to the 2023 season.

Schrandt publicly resigned following the Highlanders’ loss to Madison Magnet in the Class 1A State Semifinal game, but a few weeks following the end to the season, Schrandt realized his story with the Highlanders wasn’t quite over yet.

“I have an extremely close connection with all of our players, a lot of them are like sons to me and my wife and so the chance to come back and make sure the program as we transition and I transition out of the head coaching role, at sometime in the future is able to be turned over to someone we know will do right by the players and we felt like we needed one more year to try and make sure that happens because we’ve worked so hard to get the program to where it is,” said Schrandt.

Getting to coach the Class of 2024 one more time is extra special to Schrandt.

“Especially in the last couple of years as we started to win, more and more kids chose to come to GP obviously it’s a great academic school but to play here as well so you have eighth graders that are coming in and you feel like you owe it to all of them, the parents that have put their trust in you, or kids that have moved in, come from Honduras and maybe soccer is the best thing that they have going, and so you feel like you owe it to them to give them better than you had,” Schrandt said.