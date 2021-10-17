CHICAGO — Lady Vol For Life Candace Parker shined in the Chicago Sky’s 80-74 WNBA title-clinching win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Parker stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, including the game-tying bucket in the fourth quarter.

#LVFL Candace Parker has the Chicago Sky on the brink of the franchise’s first #WNBA Title.

pic.twitter.com/lF8rjkffdn — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) October 17, 2021

As the clock was winding down, the emotions took over Parker, who won her second WNBA title.

After the game, Parker said “I know Pat’s watching.” in reference to her former coach Pat Summitt.

“I know Pat’s watching..” 🥺🧡 #LVFL #LadyVols



Candace Parker adds another trophy to her case after returning home to help the Sky get their first WNBA championship.



pic.twitter.com/0D6JPR5mWD — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) October 17, 2021

This was the Chicago Sky’s first title in franchise history.