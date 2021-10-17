CHICAGO — Lady Vol For Life Candace Parker shined in the Chicago Sky’s 80-74 WNBA title-clinching win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Parker stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, including the game-tying bucket in the fourth quarter.
As the clock was winding down, the emotions took over Parker, who won her second WNBA title.
After the game, Parker said “I know Pat’s watching.” in reference to her former coach Pat Summitt.
This was the Chicago Sky’s first title in franchise history.