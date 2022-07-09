KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent Saturday making memories with Vol football fans at the Dicks House of Sport at West Town Mall.

The event is a part of Dicks House of Sport’s Making Memories with Tennessee Athletes series. The events stray away from the traditional meet-and-greet and provide an interactive day with the student-athletes.

For Hooker’s event, fans drew different routes to run from a bag and completed the route while trying to catch a pass from the quarterback.

“It’s a blessing,” said Hooker. “A great turnout from the first group, we didn’t have too many drops so it’s cool to see everyone out here having a good time.”

The signal-caller made sure every fan ended with a good rep before pivoting to an autograph signing session. Hooker said the fan support means to world to him as he gears up for his second season under center for the Vols.

“I just aim to be a positive influence in the community and a positive light in people’s lives,” said Hooker. “Being out here and seeing the smiles on their faces, it makes me smile.”

Hooker is coming off of a record-breaking season at Tennessee and has gained confidence heading into his second season in Josh Heupel’s system.

“I feel like it has given me a boost of confidence in my leadership, being more vocal and just trying to get guys to really buy into the system,” said Hooker.

The quarterback is eager to get to work with his teammates to prepare for the Vols’ season-opener on September 1. While Hooker maintains his one-game-at-a-time approach, building towards a trip to Atlanta following the regular season remains the goal.

“We’re striving for that every day,” said Hooker.