Marc Weekly ecstatic to be back with Lady Vols

Knoxville, TN. (WATE) – Softball is the family business for the Weekly’s. Ralph and Karen Weekly have be co-head coaches at Tennessee since 2002, and earlier this week, the family operation got bigger with the addition of Ralph’s son Marc.

This is Marc’s second stint on the Lady Vols staff, after previously serving as a Volunteer assistant from 2005 to 2013 before leaving to start the softball program at The King’s Academy.

Weekly led King’s to three state championships in six years, the last one coming earlier this year in May, and was named TSSAA Coach of the Year with all three state title teams.

Everything seemed to line up perfectly after that. Marc’s daughter Regan graduated high school while a spot opened up on the Lady Vols staff with India Chiles decided to pursue other opportunities.

“The timing was the timing. When I knew India was leaving I was extremely excited that I might have the opportunity,” Marc Weekly said in an interview with WATE. “Thankfully the administration has been incredible as usual. Being able to come back and coach with my dad and Karen, who can say they get to coach with two thousand game winners and Hall of Famers? It’s unbelievable.”

“I am thrilled that Marc will be re-joining our staff after a six-year hiatus,” Karen Weekly said in a released statement. “Our former players who worked with Marc during his first stint remember him as an exceptional teacher and communicator. He has a passion for studying and learning the game, and his growth as a head coach these past six years make him an even more valuable asset to our team and staff. He has the distinction of winning a high school championship and a USA Softball Championship in his final high school and travel ball games.”

In the nine years Marc Weekly was on the staff at Tennessee, the Lady Vols reached the College World Series six times, compiling a record of 423-122-1 in that stretch.