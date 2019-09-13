Maryville keeps Alcoa out of end zone in 17-3 rivalry win

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville took down Alcoa 17-3 on Thursday in the 91st meeting between the two storied programs.

Maryville got the job done without Tennessee commit Tee Hodge as the running back continues to recover from a turf toe injury.

Trailing 9-3 in the fourth quarter, Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin opted to try a fake punt but the Rebels were all over it. Maryville took over from there, scoring a touchdown before A.J. Davis scored on a 2-point conversion.

Maryville’s last two drives of the game took over 14 minutes off the clock.

The Tornadoes were hoping to hand Maryville back-to-back losses in The Battle of Pistol Creek for the first time since 2009-10. Instead, the Rebels snapped Alcoa’s 29-game win streak. Maryville leads the all-time series 63-25-3.

Turnovers were the name of the game on Thursday. While Alcoa did not have any, the Tornadoes did not score any points off Maryville’s four turnovers.

While Maryville owns the bragging right for the year, both teams are on their way to compete for another state championship this season. Alcoa, who has won 17 state titles, hosts Pigeon Forge Sept. 20. Maryville, who has won 16 state titles, will have Week 5 off before visiting Farragut Sept. 27.