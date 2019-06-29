Maryville running back Tee Hodge commits to Tennessee

Tennessee Football’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues as the Vols land Maryville running back Tee Hodge. The three-star prospect announcing his commitment to Tennessee on Friday through a social media post on Twitter.
Hodge chose Tennessee over a plethora of top tier division one programs including Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Kentucky (alma mater to Hodge’s uncle Randall Cobb).
The Vols running back room seems to be developing a homegrown theme. Ty Chandler is from middle Tennessee, Jeremy Banks and Eric Gray hail from West Tennessee and now Hodge representing East Tennessee.