Maryville running back Tee Hodge commits to Tennessee

Tennessee Football’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues as the Vols land Maryville running back Tee Hodge. The three-star prospect announcing his commitment to Tennessee on Friday through a social media post on Twitter.

Hodge chose Tennessee over a plethora of top tier division one programs including Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Kentucky (alma mater to Hodge’s uncle Randall Cobb).

The Vols running back room seems to be developing a homegrown theme. Ty Chandler is from middle Tennessee, Jeremy Banks and Eric Gray hail from West Tennessee and now Hodge representing East Tennessee.

