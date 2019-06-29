Maryville running back Tee Hodge commits to Tennessee

Brandon Feehery has held the title 'Professional Cyclist' for over a decade, he and his wife Alyssa have only referred to themselves as 'Knoxvilleans' for about three years. Making the move from the Windy City to Knoxville in 2016.

"I had a teammate who lived here and just fell in love with Knoxville. Knoxville is a great city to live in," Feehery said. "Everyone is super friendly so just fell in love with it from day one. And the training is just unbelievable you have hills, you have mountains to go onto, you flat. So everything."

The landscape in Knoxville, simply put, better suited for Feehery's training. At the time of their move, they were unaware their new home would play home to the US Cycling National Championship, one of US Cycling's biggest races of the season.

“We train almost five to six months for this event," he said. "Racing and riding at least 20-30 hours a week. Putting in a ton of time in on the bike and weight room.”

The weight room, basically a second home to Feehery at this point. He spends the first part of his day working as a Wellness Coordinator at the West Side YMCA. There he works with clients as a personal trainer and teaches a 6 a.m. spin class several times throughout the week.

“A lot of people look down, especially major road cyclists. They don’t think you can get the best training out of a spin class. But I love going and teaching spin classes, I even take spin classes if I can’t get out for the day.”

Feehery specializes in the criterium, a ninety minute high energy speed race. The race in some respects similar to the style of spin class he leads.

“When we’re doing a really hard class maybe it’s a sprint or maybe it’s a long time trial type interval. I tell them to go into the pain cave. Pain cave means you’re giving everything you got.”