KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville running back Gage LaDue is officially heading to play for Air Force football next year after signing his letter of intent with the Falcons Thursday afternoon.

The Maryville senior accumulated nearly 2,000 rushing yards throughout his time with the Red Rebels and 29 rushing touchdowns. LaDue also tacked on 49 catches for 600 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

“Its a different pathway but the opportunities and how the academy can set you up for life is what it came down to,” said LaDue.

What looked like a platform to build on during his senior year quickly came to a halt with LaDue broke his leg in the opening game. The senior was able to return in time to bring bragging rights back to Maryville with a win over Alcoa in week 10 but those months away from the game put the chance to play in college into perspective.

“Luckily the injury didn’t hold me back from playing on the next level and I’m just thankful for that everyday and you gotta know that everything happens for a reason,” said LaDue, “I can’t imagine if that was my lasts season of football, spending most of it on the sideline wit a boot on my leg just knowing I had an opportunity to play football at the next level is something I definitely won’t take for granted and I’ll think about that every day.”

Maryville Head Coach Derek Hunt described LaDue as the “epitome” of what the Red Rebels want in their football program.