EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway. The first groups went off of the No. 1 and No. 10 tees at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans at 8 a.m.

The featured group early in Wednesday’s first round has the 8:46 a.m. tee time at No. 10 and includes the world’s No. 1 ranked amateur, Rose Zhang of the United States, and the world’s No. 3 ranked amateur, Saki Baba of Japan.

Saki Baba of Japan speaks with her caddie Daisuke Shindo on the No.1 fairway during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 15 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“It’s super exciting,” said Zhang, a sophomore at Stanford University competing in her fourth Augusta National Women’s Amateur, after completing her practice round at Champions Retreat on Tuesday. “I think that this course and this entire venue is a testament to the game of golf. I’m just super excited to be out here and compete with all of the best amateurs in the world.”

Last year’s co-runner up Ingrid Lindblad, the world’s No. 2 ranked amateur and a senior at LSU from Sweden, tees off of No. 10 at 8:58 a.m.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays a tee stroke on the No.11 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“I know what it takes like how to play this course,” Lindblad said after her practice round on Tuesday. “A lot of pars usually help, but the greens being softer today, I assume they will be softer during the week, so you can kind of go more at the pins and not play as conservative. I’m excited to be back.”

Defending champion Anna Davis will begin her title defense on the first tee at 9:21 a.m. After her practice round on Tuesday, Davis said she’s actually getting more comfortable as the tournament draws nearer.

Anna Davis of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“I feel like earlier in the week I was putting more pressure on myself,” Davis said. “I don’t know. Once you’re here you’re like, okay, I’m just going to enjoy myself. It’s a pretty golf course. Playing good golf with good people. Just enjoy the experience.”

For the first time in Augusta National Women’s Amateur history, live television coverage of the first two rounds will be provided by Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the list of groupings and tee times for the first two rounds, click here. For live scoring updates, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.