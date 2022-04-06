AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The WJBF Live VIPIR 6 Weather Team is calling for another day of dodging raindrops at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, Wednesday will see the return of the Par 3 Contest for the first time since before the pandemic in 2019. Many players in the field have been anticipating being able to participate in the event again.

Amateur Devon Bling celebrares with patrons after he made a hole in one on hole No. 7 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

“We (are) really looking forward to Wednesday,” said Augusta resident Luke List, making his first Masters appearance since 2005. “I hope the weather is good for the Par-3, but we’ll make it work. But just to have (my family) and to sleep in my own bed and to see them every day is a real treat.”

“It’s funny. When you don’t have children, the Par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought, and then once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way,” said four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who has a 19 month-old daughter, Poppy. “So, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. It will be fun to get out there tomorrow and watch her run around.”

Earlier Wednesday, practice rounds continue on the main course as players complete their preparations ahead of Thursday’s first round. Five-time champion Tiger Woods said he would try to squeeze in nine more holes Wednesday morning shortly after announcing his intention to play in this year’s tournament on Tuesday morning.

Another tradition of Wednesday at The Masters is the annual Chairman’s press conference. Chairman Fred Ridley is scheduled to speak with the media at 11 a.m.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman, Fred Ridley, during his annual Chairman’s press conference at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

This story will be updated throughout the day.