BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Meet the 2019 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

Seven basketball greats are being welcomed to Knoxville this weekend as the 21st class of inductees of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Click below to learn about each inductee.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center