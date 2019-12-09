Memphis area defensive lineman Omari Thomas picks Tennessee

Omari Thomas is headed to Rocky Top.

The Memphis area defensive lineman, who starred at Briarcrest Christian, picked the Vols over Auburn and Texas A&M at a ceremony on Monday.

Thomas chose Tennessee over dozens of other programs. Outside of his top three, the 6-foot-5, 300 pound prospect had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma.

Thomas, who won this year’s Tennessee Titans Division II-AAA Mr. Football award, is the fourth prospect from Memphis to commit to the Vols after Whitehaven linebackers Bryson Eason, Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald picked Tennessee in October. Eason finished as a finalist for the Class 6A Mr. Football award.

Thomas, a four-star recruit, is the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee and No. 8 defensive tackle in the nation for the Class of 2020, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Thomas is scheduled to play in the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio.