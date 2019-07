VFL Kyle Alexander is officially on an NBA roster. The Miami Heat announcing Tuesday they have signed the 6’10” forward. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a free agent, Alexander agreed to a deal to play with the HEAT in the NBA Summer League. In eight games (two starts) with Miami Alexander averaged 4.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.38 blocks and 15.9 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line.