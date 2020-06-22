Minor league teams dealing with major league problems: Smokies’ season uncertain

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- As negotiations continue between the MLB and MLBPA about a return-to-play plan for the 2020 season, minor league organizations remain on standby.

General manager of the Smokies Tim Volk along with baseball fans across the nation want baseball back and are holding out hope that an agreement can be reached to be able to play ball again.

In the meantime, minor league teams remain in limbo. The Tennessee Smokies’ season is not officially on nor has it been officially cancelled, “we don’t have any official word one way or the other but we’re prepared and have been preparing…so if we do play we will be fully prepared and ready to go,” said Volk.

For now, Volk says the organization will continue to stay ready by maintaining the field, keeping the stadium clean and the staff prepared for a season at Smokies Stadium. “We’re all set in case MLB does come and say, ‘hey, in a couple of weeks we want to host games at Smokies Stadium,’ which would be a dream for us and we’ll be ready for that,” said Volk.

With the fan experience being a major part of minor league baseball and if there was to be professional baseball played in East Tennessee this summer the question is: will there be fans in the stands?

Volk says they are hopeful.

“We’re hopeful that we will be able to hold fans and if we do we do have certain guidelines and measures in place it is something we are working with the city on,” says Volk.

Their ticketing system has unique features to help promote social distancing in the stands. Once a fan purchases a ticket, it can block off seats around the seat that was purchased.

There are a number of outside events being hosted at Smokies Stadium including the East Tennessee high school baseball league that allow fans in the stands. If the Smokies play this year and they are allowed to host fans for those games, they will most likely follow the same format that they follow for the high school games now including; a PA announcement that reminds people of the guidelines they need to follow, checkpoints at the gates, one entrance and one exist, stadium staff wears gloves and masks, etc.

“Taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that people are safe, healthy and at the same time having a great time out here and enjoying themselves,” says Volk.

While Volk remains hopeful that the Smokies will play this year, he also recognizes that there is a chance that the Cubs double AA affiliate will not have a season this year as numerous questions surround minor league teams.

For instance, how big will MLB teams rosters be? How many minor league players will they take? Where will they be stationed? A lot of unanswered questions the MLB is working through as they try to start the season.

“I’d say we’re almost expecting that this point,” says Volk on the chance the Smokies will not play this year, “a lot of unanswered questions we’ll be ready whatever the answer is we’re ready hopefully we’ll get some kind of decision soon.”

For now, they are staying busy hosting the East Tennessee high school baseball league which consists of 12 local teams and will run through July.

Volks says the community support for the league has kept their staff busy and helps bring in revenue while supporting the high school athletes who’s seasons were cut short.

“The community has responded tremendously,” says Volk, “to get out and come support these seniors and these high school seniors that really lost their season due to COVID.”

Smokies Stadium staff is also looking forward to their fireworks show they are putting on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day while wrapping up the high school baseball league.

Other outside events running at Smokies Stadium right now include drive-in concerts that are running until August.