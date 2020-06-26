NASCAR wraps up investigation of rope fashioned into a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed the media in a teleconference providing details into their own investigation of the rope fashioned into a noose that was found in Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

“The noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” said Phelps.

NASCAR released a photo of the rope found in the garage of the No. 43 team.

Photo depicts noose-shaped pull rope found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway (NASCAR)

On June 23, the FBI concluded its investigation determining that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime and that the rope positioned like a noose had been there since as early as last fall.

After a thorough sweep of the 29 tracks and 1,684 garage stalls NASCAR uses, Phelps says they found 11 total with a pull-down rope tied in a knot; only one was tied in a noose which was discovered in Wallace’s garage.

After their investigation, Phelps says they determined that the noose was not in place at the beginning of race weekend in October of 2019, but was created at some point during that weekend.

The garage stall was used by the Wood Brothers last in 2019, but after numerous conversations with them and their team, along with others in the industry, Phelps says they “could not determine whether it was someone on their team or someone else.”

While they did not find who was responsible for the noose, or what their intention was Phelps says the conclusion for the investigation is to ultimately ensure that this incident will never happen again nor will anyone walk by a noose “without recognizing the potential damage it can do.”

Moving forward, Phelps says they will conduct thorough sweeps of garage areas, install additional cameras in all of their garages, make necessary changes to NASCAR’s sanctions and code of conduct and will mandate that industry members complete sensitivity and unconscious bias training with specifics and timing forthcoming.

After facing criticism, Phelps says in hindsight he should of put “alleged” in the initial statement addressing the presence of a rope fashioned in a noose in Wallace’s garage, however he stands by the actions that they took noting “based on the evidence we had, we thought our drivers — that one of our drivers had been threatened, a driver who had been extremely courageous in recent words and actions. It’s our responsibility to react and investigate, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Phelps mentioned that he was moved and emotional while watching the stance NASCAR took before Monday’s race, as drivers and pit crew members walked alongside each other as they escorted Wallace’s car, saying the sport “showed it’s true colors” and displayed a message that “suggests that NASCAR is welcome to all.”

In a closing statement, Phelps thanked Wallace for his leadership over the past few weeks, giving the sport’s only black driver competing in the Cup Series high praises.

“Bubba has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity and he stood tall for what he believes in,” says Phelps, “We all need to stand with him, I know I’m going to.”

