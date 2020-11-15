Nation’s top point guard signs to play for the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The nation’s top point guard for the class of 2021 is coming to Knoxville.

Kennedy Chandler made the decision official on Saturday, taking pen to paper and officially becoming a University of Tennessee Volunteer.

"To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America." — Rick Barnes



Read up on @KChandler_1 ⤵️ https://t.co/PxwCf7pOWN — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 14, 2020

The Memphis native ranks 12th overall in the country according to ESPN. That makes him the third highest-rate prospect to sign with the Vols since ESPN started its recruiting database in 2007.

The other two were Tobais Harris and Scotty Hopson.

Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game during his junior year.