New era underway for Knoxville Catholic football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A new era is underway for Knoxville Catholic football as head coach Korey Mobbs began his first spring practice at the helm.

Mobbs has only been in Knoxville for eight days but says he feels right at home on the practice field.

Mobbs was born in Chattanooga but was raised in the Atlanta area where he held his previous position as the head football coach at Lanier High School.

However, his Tennessee ties run deep. He even has a son named Knox in honor of his late father as the two grew up going to games at Neyland Stadium on Saturdays.

While still navigating his new role, learning his roster, getting to know his new coaching staff and getting acclimated with his new city, Mobbs said he is excited about the group of guys he is inheriting.

“I’ve probably met 300 people since I’ve been here in Knoxville, but the most important names I’ve learned are the ones on our roster,” said Mobbs. “We’re excited about those guys that are on that list.”

Mobbs wanted to stay as consistent as possible during spring football, retaining a lot of the previous coaching staff with the plan to, “make a few additions as they move along.”

Mobbs hopes to build a culture at Catholic’s football program centered around family.

“We don’t want to talk about being a family. We want to act like a family,” said Mobbs.

“It’s about coaching them really hard but maybe loving them a little harder. So that’s what we’ve talked about with the staff, and that’s what we’ve started over the last eight days. A lot of these guys have already been here and they’ve done a great job of that.”

Amidst the coaching change, Mobbs said he has been welcomed with open arms by the team and has not heard any “chatter” about players transferring out of the program, but will tackle the concern on a “case-by-case” basis.

Mobbs has not been working with a full squad yet, as some key players like Miami baseball and football commit Kaden Martin are in the midst of the spring sports season. Others are involved in track and field.

“We love supporting multisport athletes,” Mobbs said. “Some of them are in and out from a spring practice standpoint. We want them to honor their season, then we’ll worry about that later.”

While he embarks on year one at the helm, Mobbs said right now he is approaching the spring by working to win each day as he begins to make his mark on the Catholic program.

“I think when you take a job you have to understand where you’re going and what the culture has been, and maybe some changes that need to happen. So really, going through spring has been our emphasis, and then as summer approaches, we’ll begin to implement those things. But it will be around family. … We’re just working on being 1-0 every day. That’s in practice, in every rep, and then hopefully that translates to Friday nights.”