KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The New Orleans Saints and former Tennessee cornerback finalized contract terms just in time for training camp.

Taylor signed a four-year contract with the Saints the club’s Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced on Tuesday.

Taylor was drafted by the Saints in the second round (No. 49 overall) becoming the highest drafted UT defensive back since Eric Berry was selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

Taylor was a four-year letter winner for the Vols and proved himself as one of the best corners in the SEC his senior season. The Tennessee native started in 31 of the 45 games he played in and ended his career in orange and white with 162 tackles (115 solo), three forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, and four picks including an interception returned for a touchdown. The defensive back recorded a career-best 60 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions this past season.

Saints rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, July 19. The organization’s veteran players are to report on July 26. The Saints kick off the 2022 regular season taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 18 at 1:00 P.M.