Cleveland Indians center fielder Delino DeShields greets teammates after their 8-5 over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(WATE) — A New York Times exclusive report says the Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball team will be dropping its nickname.

You can read that full report HERE.

MLB insider Jeff Passan also confirmed the report late Sunday night.

Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020

Breaking: The Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming a report by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/PafAhvgDN7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2020

This comes after the Washington Football Team decided to drop the “Redskins” nickname ahead of the 2020 football NFL season.

RELATED STORY: Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

This continues to be a developing story.