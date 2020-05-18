NFL cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar released from jail on bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were released from Broward County Jail on Sunday, a day after surrendering on felony charges stemming from a cookout at a Miramar home.

Baker posted a $200,000 bond after a Zoom hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis. The New York Giants defender is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in the Wednesday incident.

Dunbar is charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. The Seattle Seahawks player posted a $100,000 bond.

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. The players’ lawyers say they have witnesses who will clear them.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions.

Dunbar signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games for the Redskins last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

