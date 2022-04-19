KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It wasn’t too long ago Knoxville native Cade Mays was considered to be an early-round pick in the NFL Draft, now it seems every draft analyst expects the offensive lineman to be picked anywhere between the 5th and 7th rounds.

In 2021 Mays played right tackle for Tennessee, but according to Joe Marino of the Draft Network he’s better suited to play guard on the NFL level.

“After three years of studying Mays, I do believe his best season came in 2021 and there was technical growth,” said Marino in his draft report of Mays. “There is plenty of reason to believe he is an ascending talent whose best football is ahead of him.”

Marino listed Mays as a developmental prospect and a late round pick.

NFL Draft Buzz ranks the Catholic High grad as the 33rd ranked guard available for the 2022 Draft, which takes place April 28th-30th in Las Vegas.

Cade’s brother Cooper just finished his sophomore season at Tennessee and is the Vols starting center.