KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee native Cole Strange has been rising up draft projections, according to NFL Draft experts.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the former Chattanooga Moc going in the 2nd round (60th pick overall) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his latest mock draft.

“Strange made 44 starts in college and showed at the Senior Bowl that he could play with the best of the best,” Kiper said.

If Kiper’s prediction is correct, the Farragut graduate would get to suit up with seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady.

Strange was a two-star prospect coming out of high school but started for five seasons on the Chattanooga offensive line. He was named an FCS All-American in 2021 and was the Jacobs Blocking Award Winner as the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference in 2020.

Playing at the FCS level, Strange didn’t face top end competition on a weekly basis. When he did, he stood out.

“If you can find the tape, go watch him against South Carolina in 2018,” said a Scouting Director for an NFC team. “He was probably about 285 pounds but that joker was getting after it against Javon Kinlaw, who was a lot bigger and stronger.”

NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Strange to former Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers center J.C. Tretter.

“His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense,” Zierlein said.