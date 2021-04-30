PHOTOS: Cleveland rocks first round of 2021 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals fan Shawn Moore wears a mask showing a tongue out as he awaits the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(WATE) — Cleveland was rocking Thursday night as 32 players were called as NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell announced their new team.

The NFL Draft continues tonight and Saturday, where Tennessee Vols Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy could hear their name called.

Three quarterbacks were taken in the first three picks, just the third time ever that has happened. The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall.

Farley announced last July that he was opting out of the 2020 season after losing his mother to cancer in 2018. The cornerback also had surgery in March to repair a herniated disc and tore an ACL in 2017.

